Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019
National News

Gujarat: Cars fall into river as bridge collapses near Junagadh

New Delhi: Several cars were damaged as they fell into the gap after a bridge collapsed near Malanka village in Junagadh district of Gujarat. Reports claimed that the bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Some people are said to be trapped at the moment, however, no casualty has been reported as of now. Following the incident, the movement on road connecting Junagadh to Mundra has been suspended.

The cracks were visible up to 500 meters of the bridge as it disintegrated from the middle.

Earlier in August, nearly 17 incidents of land slides and cave-ins were reported from Gujarat.

Roads leading to Saputara from Waghai, Ahwa to Navapur and Samadhan to Waghai were blocked while the one leading to Nashik from Saputara was washed away following the downpour.

