Video: Gujarat bridge collapse an eye-opener for the NMC. Here’s why

Nagpur: The unfortunate Morbi bridge collapse was an eye-opener for everyone in India. The collapse exposed the shoddy work by the municipal corporation and how the contract was breached.

Well, the collapse also seemed to be an eye-opener for the Maharashtra government. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday granted an in-principle approval to a new railway over bridge at Ajni.

Advertisement

The bridge, constructed in 1927 has been standing strong for almost a century but can collapse any time. Fadnavis took to Twitter and announced that the Ajni bridge, built in 1927 is being converted into a 220m long cable-stayed ROB. He also said the project would cost around Rs 326.53 crore.

Advertisement

The bridge is currently in a poor state and parts of the bridge are very dilapidated. Due to the fear of the collapse, heavy vehicles have been barred from using the bridge using iron rods. Unfortunately, the administration still seems to be taking it lightly.

The Intermodal Station (IMS), the widely-discussed project which was supposed to come up at Ajni was scrapped after protests were staged. The National Highways Authority of India had handed over the revised development project of the Ajni ROB to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

NMC Commissioner Radhakrishan B told Nagpur Today that a revised version of the Ajni ROB has been submitted to the government and are hopeful that it will be taken up in the assembly during winter session.

“We are also seeking an additional 1.58 hectare land from the Central Railway and the government health department for the construction of the eight-lane project and are waiting for the no objection certificate for the same,” the NMC chief said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagpur Today (@nagpur_today)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement