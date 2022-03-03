NT Exclusive: Guess What? How much did Excise Department earn during pandemic in Nagpur?

Nagpur: While everyone was grappling to cope with the new normal, compelled by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Excise Department here, was having its mouthful, as it has mopped up Rs 1,076 crores revenue during April 2020 to February 2022, the data tabled by the department states.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, the Excise Department generated Rs 326 crore revenue not to mention the strict lockdown norms issued by the Government in the wake of the pandemic. As the restriction eased in 2021, the Excise Department collected Rs 1,076 crore revenue for the government between January 2021 and February 2022.

Notably, between March 2021 and January 2022, the Excise Department registered a total 2,515 offences and arrested a sum of 2.134 accused. Officials also seized 155 vehicles and materials worth Rs 2.85 crores were confiscated in this period. However, during the first wave and lockdown – between April 2020 and March 2021 – the Excise Department arrested 2,444 accused involved in 2,934 offences. The department seized property worth Rs 4.42 crore including 312 vehicles.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Excise Superintendent Pramod Sonone informed that, besides various measures to ensure revenue was promptly accumulated; the department has switched to e-portal; this has proved pivotal in curtailing all activities that would eventually lead to revenue loss, he said.

He further mentioned that with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Elections round the corner; there is a probability of interstate smuggling of liquor from neighboring Madhya Pradesh. Miscreants have always been keen to take advantage of the border to smuggle low quality liquor at cheap price, thus the Excise Department has stepped up efforts to curb the trend.

– Shubham Nagdeve