Guardian Ministers in Maharashtra to be finalized this week: Bawankule

Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Monday that the long-awaited appointment of Guardian Ministers for the State’s districts is expected to be finalized this week.

Speaking to the media during his birthday celebrations in Nagpur, Bawankule revealed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in the final stages of discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to conclude the matter.

“We have conducted multiple meetings regarding the appointments of Guardian Ministers, and the matter is now in its final phase. By mid-January, the process shall be completed,” Bawankule assured reporters.

The appointments have been pending for nearly a month since the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti Government’s 39 ministers, held in Nagpur on December 15. This delay has raised concerns about the smooth functioning of district governance.

Criticism of opposition

Bawankule took the opportunity to criticize the INDIA bloc, labelling it a fragmented coalition lacking a unified vision for development. “The INDIA alliance was formed purely to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have no developmental agenda, and the alliance is now falling apart,” he said. He highlighted the ongoing discord within the opposition in Maharashtra, pointing to tensions between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, the Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

“The opposition is riddled with infighting. While they focus on their internal disputes, the Mahayuti Government remains committed to delivering results for the people of Maharashtra,” Bawankule stated confidently.

Guardian Ministers play a pivotal role in overseeing district administration and coordinating development projects. Their delayed appointments have led to questions about governance efficiency. However, Bawankule reassured that the resolution of this issue would pave the way for more streamlined administration across Maharashtra’s districts.

Bawankule censured Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, accusing him of criticising the government rather than constructive politics. “He devotes his time to making unfounded statements and remains fixed in a defeatist mindset. Rather than criticising through Saamna daily, he ought to strengthen his party. Maharashtra requires leaders focused on development, not vendetta politics,” he observed.

The Kamptee MLA reaffirmed the BJP’s dedication to development and grassroots worker empowerment. He indicated that the saffron party stands prepared for forthcoming local body elections and shall contest them within the Mahayuti alliance.

“Our party maintains primacy in Maharashtra, and we shall enter elections at full strength. The BJP believes in empowering its workers and shall ensure their active participation in local governance,” he affirmed.

The senior BJP leader accused Thackeray and Pawar of betraying public trust, noting that the populace had responded accordingly. Regarding the 2019 political upheaval, he remarked, “Political treachery’s culture didn’t originate in 2019. It has existed since 1978. However, in 2024, the BJP has established a stable, robust government, earning positive public response.”