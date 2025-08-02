GST Fraud Busted in Nagpur, Trader Held for ₹33.93 Cr Scam

Advertisement



Nagpur: – The Maharashtra State GST Department (Nagpur Zone) has arrested Mr. Mahesh Gurudas Keshwani, proprietor of M/s. K & K Brothers (GSTIN: 27ACUPK8911C1ZD), in a case involving fraudulent availing and passing of Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth ₹33.93 crore.

Mr. Keshwani, a resident of Jaripatka, Nagpur, allegedly claimed ITC without any actual movement or procurement of goods/services, using invoices from suppliers whose GST registrations had already been cancelled.

Findings of the Investigation

The firm had falsely claimed ₹33.95 crore in ITC and passed it on to beneficiaries.

Evidence collected during a raid at the business premises indicates no genuine business activity or goods movement .

System-generated reports revealed the firm’s involvement in a larger network issuing fake invoices to facilitate tax evasion.

Legal Action

Following the investigation, Mr. Keshwani was presented before the Hon’ble Judicial Magistrate (JMFC Court-06, Nagpur) and has been remanded to judicial custody till August 14, 2025.

About the Operation

This arrest is part of a special investigation drive by the Maharashtra GST Department to crack down on tax fraud involving fake invoicing and bogus ITC claims.

The operation was led by:

Mr. Ramesh Dalvi , Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Investigation Officer)

Under the guidance of:

Shri Tejrao K. Pacharne , Additional Commissioner of State Tax, Nagpur Zone

Dr. Sanjay Kandhare , Joint Commissioner (Nodal-01)

Dr. Mukesh M. Rathod, Deputy Commissioner (Investigation-02)

Investigation Team

The operation was supported by Inspectors: