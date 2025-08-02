GST Fraud Busted in Nagpur, Trader Held for ₹33.93 Cr Scam

Nagpur: – The Maharashtra State GST Department (Nagpur Zone) has arrested Mr. Mahesh Gurudas Keshwani, proprietor of M/s. K & K Brothers (GSTIN: 27ACUPK8911C1ZD), in a case involving fraudulent availing and passing of Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth ₹33.93 crore.
Mr. Keshwani, a resident of Jaripatka, Nagpur, allegedly claimed ITC without any actual movement or procurement of goods/services, using invoices from suppliers whose GST registrations had already been cancelled.
Findings of the Investigation
The firm had falsely claimed ₹33.95 crore in ITC and passed it on to beneficiaries.
Evidence collected during a raid at the business premises indicates no genuine business activity or goods movement.
System-generated reports revealed the firm’s involvement in a larger network issuing fake invoices to facilitate tax evasion.
Legal Action
Following the investigation, Mr. Keshwani was presented before the Hon’ble Judicial Magistrate (JMFC Court-06, Nagpur) and has been remanded to judicial custody till August 14, 2025.
About the Operation
This arrest is part of a special investigation drive by the Maharashtra GST Department to crack down on tax fraud involving fake invoicing and bogus ITC claims.
The operation was led by:
Mr. Ramesh Dalvi, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Investigation Officer)
Under the guidance of:
Shri Tejrao K. Pacharne, Additional Commissioner of State Tax, Nagpur Zone
Dr. Sanjay Kandhare, Joint Commissioner (Nodal-01)
Dr. Mukesh M. Rathod, Deputy Commissioner (Investigation-02)
Investigation Team
The operation was supported by Inspectors:
Shri Lalitkumar Bopche
Shri Sanjay Shinde
Shri Jayant Nagpurkar
Shri Pravin Sawake
Dr. Pravin Jadhao
Shri Rahul Deokar
Smt. Shruti Kumbharkar
Smt. Poonam Rane
Smt. Sayali Wadkar
Tax Assistant Shri Sandeep Waghmare