Group of teachers from Nagpur get ‘International Patent’

Teachers in research pursue whatever interests them and give priority to experiments and publications but some convert them into a patent.

Getting an International Patent is most difficult task and this is achieved by our own town Senior college teachers from Nagpur through a students work Ms.Kriti Dambhare and her Guide Dr. Rajesh Gadewar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Punyasholk Ahilya Devi Holkar, Solapur University, Solapur and associates for this research and patent document preparationscientist were Dr. Ashish Mahajan,Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, Dr. Ashish Lambat, Sevadal Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, Dr. Mrs Prachi Lambat, D R B Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur and Dr. Prabhakar Bhandari, Sevadal Mahila Mahavidyalaya Nagpur on “Composition for enhancing Physiological and Biochemical characteristics and extending the Storage life of Glycine max (Soybean) .

Vidarbha region of Eastern Maharashtra comprises of 11 districts of the Nagpur and Amravati Division. These include Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia. About 14 lakh hectares of the region is under Cotton cultivation and nearly equal under Soybean. Farmers had opted for Soybean in order to gain better prices as Cotton prices were dismally low. The yield of Soybean has been hardly 1-2 quintal per acre. This year, the yield of Soybean has been hardly 1-2 quintal per acre. The storage losses with the processors are mainly drainage loss due to storage of Soybean for a longer period.

And here there the above researchers came to farmers rescue by making a composition for enhancing physiological and biochemical characteristics and extending the storage life of Glycinemax, wherein the composition is used in a closed container having Glycine max, wherein the composition comprises:

A medium solution, wherein medium solution having 5% to 45% weight volume of phosphate ions and from 0.5% to 6.0% weight volume of calcium; an enzyme inhibitor composition; and 0.03% w/w to 14.95% w/w Calcium ascorbate and derivatives thereof.

Storage plays a vital role in the food supply chain, and several studies reported that maximum losses happen during this operation. The indigenous storage structures are made of locally available materials without any scientific design and cannot guarantee to protect crops against pests for a long time.

This study might benefit 10 lac Soybean farmers in the region is storing grain with scientific way at a very minimal cost.

