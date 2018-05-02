Group of persons thrash woman, son; take possession of herhouse forcibly in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A group of persons, including 2-3 women, stormed into the house of a woman and thrashed her and son severely and also took possession of the house forcibly. The incident occurred in Nandanvan police jurisdiction on Thursday.

A resident of Plot No. 85, Old Bagadganj, Vandana Vijay Chahande (45), in her complaint told poilce that she and her son Sumit were at home around 1.45 pm on Thursday. During the same time, the main accused Jitendra alias Tyson Mangalsingh Shrivas (33), resident of Nandanvan, along with 2-3 women and other accomplices, entered into Vandana’s house forcibly. The accused started beating Vandana and her son severely. The accused Jitendra Shrivas said that he has purchased the house. With this, accused threw Vandana’s households out and took possession of her house forcibly.

Nandanvan API R R Raut, acting on the complaint of Vandana, booked all the accused under Sections 452, 143, 147, 149, 427, 323, 504 of the IPC and started probe into the matter.