Group of miscreants fire gunshots in Kamptee

Nagpur: A group of seven to eight anti-social elements reportedly fired three gunshots outside a farmhouse located in the outskirts of Kamptee here, on Wednesday night, police said.

Confirming the news, Senior Police Inspector New Kamptee Police Station, Santosh Vairagade informed Nagpur Today that the incident occurred at a farmhouse of one Yashpal Sharma, near Aawandi village.

“Sharma along with his wife was at their farmhouse on Wednesday night, when a group of 7-8 men with their face covered, barged inside their property and reportedly fired three rounds of gunshot. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries in the incident,” said the PI.

We’ve registered an offence under relevant Sections of the IPC and probing further, he mentioned.