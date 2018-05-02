Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019

Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have booked a group of eight vandals for creating ruckus in the area on Thursday night. The accused damaged cars, pelted stones at travel office near Mahalaxmi Apartment and also thrashed a man who was passing by.

In his complaint, 25-year-old Oshin Amar Godani, a resident of Plot. No. 167, near Janta Hospital, told cops that he had gone to have juice on Thursday night when he found a group of 7-8 men armed with sharp weapons and wooden sticks damaging cars, pelting stones at Happy Journey Tours and Travels shop near Mahalaxmi Apartment. The unidentified accused also reportedly broke the CCTV cameras and the glasses of the vehicles parked nearby. When the miscreants found Oshin passing by, they stopped him and thrashed him with wooden sticks. When he tried to flee the spot, the accused chased him and hit him his back with wooden rods.

Based on the complaint filed by Oshin, Jaripatka police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 143, 147, 149, 324, 427 of the IPC and started the manhunt.

