Group of goons attack businessman over car, rob him in Sakkardara

Nagpur: A group of criminals attacked a businessman and also robbed his gold chain when he demanded the return of his car that was given to one of the accused for a few days. The accused also threatened the businessman to kill him.

The complainant, Prakash Harish Wadhva 36), resident of Plot No. A/1, Sugat Nagar, Jaripatka, runs a shop named KRS CarDecor in Dattatray Nagar, Sakkardara. Prakash had got acquainted with the accused Vaibhav Balapure three months back. Prakash had given his Maruti Swift car (MH-27/BZ 4327) to Vaibhav for use for a few days. Prakash demanded the return of his car after three days but Vaibhav refused on the pretext that the car was outstation.

However, on Wednesday (March 31), around 1 pm when Prakash was at his shop, the accused Vaibhav Balapure along with his friend Yogesh Akode and other 10-12 accomplices gathered in front of his shop and started attacking him with a steel rod. Prakash suffered injuries on face and hands. The accused Vaibhav also threatened to kill Prakash and refused to return his car. In the scuffle, Prakash’s gold chain worth Rs 50,000 was also snatched by the accused.

Sakkardara PSI Nagpure, acting on Prakash Wadhva’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 324, 323, 294, 143, 147, 406, 427 of the IPC against the accused. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.



