Grief and anguish: Nagpur children’s deaths blamed on SUV’s defective door lock

Nagpur: Nagpur: A wave of grief and anguish has engulfed the residents of Faruque Nagar following the tragic death of three young children who were found inside a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) parked near their house on Sunday. The shocking discovery of the innocent children’s bodies inside the SUV has left the community devastated and raised pressing questions about the faulty door that sealed their fate.

Authorities have shifted their focus to the malfunctioning door lock system of the SUV, which appears to have played a significant role in this heart-wrenching incident. The vehicle, registered to Ghulam Ashraf Sheikh from Ansar Nagar, Mominpura, was undergoing repairs at the garage of Sohail Ansari in Faruque Nagar. Due to a damaged door lock system, the SUV was left parked in front of the Khalil & Sons factory.

Advertisement

Providing details of the tragic sequence of events, a police official disclosed that Taufique Firoz Khan (4), Alia Firoze Khan (6), and Afrin Irshad Khan (6), all residents of Faruque Nagar, managed to gain easy access into the SUV. However, they got trapped inside the vehicle due to the faulty door lock system. The intense summer heat may have caused discomfort and uneasiness for the children, leading them to attempt rescuing themselves. Tragically, their efforts to free themselves from the vehicle were in vain. The scorching heat prevailing at the time exacerbated the situation, resulting in a decline in oxygen levels within the car, eventually leading to suffocation and the tragic loss of these young lives.

Upon their discovery, the children were found lying on top of each other, with Taufique situated above the two girls. This positioning has led investigators to theorize that the four-year-old fell unconscious after the girls. Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar stated that the children’s attempts to save themselves went unnoticed due to the loud noise emanating from a nearby spinning factory.

“We have conducted the post-mortem examination after seeking assistance from the Dean of Mayo Hospital and have also expedited the Forensic Examination process. So far, there have been no indications of foul play in this case,” assured CP Amitesh Kumar. The last rites for the children were conducted on Monday at 10 am, providing a solemn opportunity for the community to mourn their tragic loss. The Pachpaoli police, led by Police Inspector Vaibhav Jadhav, are currently carrying out further investigations into the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement