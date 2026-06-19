Green Vigil Foundation Joins Hands with NMC for Environment Conservation Fortnight

Advertisement

As part of the Environment Conservation Fortnight (Paryavaran Sanrakshan Pandrawada) being organized by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Green Vigil Foundation (GVF), an leading environmental NGO, has joined hands with NMC to support and strengthen the city-wide environmental awareness and cleanliness campaign.

The fortnight-long initiative was inaugurated on 5th June 2026 on the occasion of World Environment Day and will conclude on 21st June 2026, coinciding with International Yoga Day. NMC has appealed to NGOs, stakeholders, institutions and citizens to actively participate in the campaign and contribute towards making Nagpur a cleaner and better city.

Gold Rate June 19 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,29,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Responding to this call, Green Vigil Foundation, in association with NMC, commenced its activities on 5th June with a large-scale citizen outreach and awareness campaign at Sitabuldi Market. Since then, NMC and Green Vigil Foundation have been conducting daily cleanliness drives across various parts of the city.

Advertisement

Over the past week, NMC and Team Green Vigil have undertaken cleanliness drives at several prominent locations across Nagpur, including the banks of Ambazari Lake, Shastri Layout Garden, Khamla, Ram Mandir, Jaiprakash Nagar, Budhwara Bazar Sakkardara, Lakshyaweda Ground, Suyog Nagar, Mokshadham Ghat, Indian Gymkhana Ground , Kachhipura Slums and so on..The campaign continues to witness enthusiastic participation from citizens and volunteers.

Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead, Green Vigil Foundation, said, “The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has initiated a massive cleanliness campaign, which is receiving encouraging support from various stakeholder groups. However, the fact that such drives are still required highlights the need for greater civic sense and responsible waste disposal practices among citizens. Sustainable environmental improvement can only be achieved through collective participation and long-term behavioural change.”

Members of Green Vigil Foundation actively contributing to the initiative include Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar, Sheetal Choudhary, Bishnudeo Yadav, Shriya Jogey, Priya Yadav, Pinaki Banik, Tushar Deshmukh, Pratik Isampelliwar, Parth Jumde and several other dedicated volunteers.

Through its continued participation in NMC’s Environment Conservation Fortnight, Green Vigil Foundation aims to promote environmental responsibility, community participation and long-term behavioural change among citizens, contributing towards a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Nagpur.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY वणी को 100 बेड अस्पताल की मांग, सरकार को 15 दिन का... Nagpur ke Virasat - Apna Bazar New | Nagpur Today | Nagpur... LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY

×