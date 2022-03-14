Nagpur: Green Vigil appeals citizens to celebrate Eco-friendly Holi Green Vigil Foundation, a city based NGO, working in the field of Environment Protection and Sustainable Development, conducted a Citizen Outreach Campaign at Children’s Traffic Park, Dharampeth, encouraging citizens to celebrate Eco – friendly Holi.

Members of Green Vigil Foundation appealed citizens to adopt Dry Holi or Tilak Holi- restricting wastage of water, using natural colours ; be it Gulal or other herbal colours, avoid water balloons, sparing dumb domestic animals from the colour hazard and stop burning plastics and other material during Holika Dehan ,emanating harmful gases in the air.

Kaustav Chatterjee, Founder, Green Vigil Foundation, stated saving water during holi is a symbolic initiative , water conservation need to be an integral part of daily routine. Most of us waste water knowingly or unknowingly without realizing water is one of the most important natural resource and it reaches to our taps at the expense of huge amount of energy, manpower & treatment.

Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead explained the colours available in market contains hazardous material like copper sulfate ( in green colour), aluminum bromide ( in silver colour), prussian blue ( in blue colour), mercury sufate ( in red colour) as well as lead, chromium, cadmium, nickel, zinc, silica etc, which are highly injurious to health and some of them are even carcinogenic.

Green Vigil Team members Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar , Sheetal Choudhary, Bishnudeo Yadav, Shriya Jogey, Paras Jangade, Priya Yadav, Tushar Deshmukh, Sakshi Mukekar, Gauri Shrikhandkar, Trupti Bangadkar, Vaishnavi Fulkar and others worked hard for the success of the program.

Dr. Kirti Dubey, Dr. Shweta Gahukar joined the campaign along with students of Sevadal Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur.