Green corridor created to bring branded Amravati newborn to Nagpur hospital

Nagpur: The 22-day-old boy from Chikhaldara tehsil, Amravati, who had sustained serious injuries as he was branded 65 times as a way of treatment for breathing issue a few days back, was shifted to Nagpur on the instructions of Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Guardian Minister. A Green Corridor was formed for the purpose and he was shifted to Nagpur through an ambulance at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

Acting on the media reports that a child under the jurisdiction of Chikhaldara Police Station was branded on the stomach as domestic treatment for his illness, Vishal Anand, Superintendent of Police, Amravati Rural Police, took immediate cognizance of the incident and ordered police to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. When, father of child Raju Lalman Dhikar (30), a resident of Sinori village in Chikhaldara tehsil, was contacted and interrogated by the police, he stated that his wife had given birth to a son at Achalpur Sub-district Hospital on February 3.

On February 13, his father Lalman Dhikar died of illness. After his father’s Dashakriya programme on February 23, Raju’s wife branded their newborn child on the stomach with a hot rod as treatment. As soon as he realized this, he called for an ambulance and admitted the child to Achalpur Sub-District Hospital for treatment. On the advice of the Medical Officer at Achalpur, the child was later shifted to the District Women’s Hospital, Amravati for further treatment.

A complaint has been registered against the victim child’s mother under relevant sections on the complaint lodged by his father Raju Lalman Dhikar. During the treatment in Amravati, it was found that the child suffered from serious heart disease and was in danger. Vishal Anand, Superintendent of Police informed about the incident to Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Guardian Minister of the district. Bawankule advised Vishal Anand to make every effort to ensure that the child’s life is saved.

Looking at the poor condition of the family, Bawankule himself arranged for the treatment of the child in a private hospital in Nagpur under the Government Scheme and instructed police to shift the child from Amravati to Nagpur without delay. Accordingly, at 9 pm on Wednesday, Amravati City and Rural Police quickly planned the shifting and using additional police manpower created a green corridor to admit the child to Nagpur.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur without delay in a special ambulance under supervision of medical experts. Currently, the child is undergoing treatment at Nelson Hospital in Nagpur.