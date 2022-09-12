“Grandparents Day Celebration” held at Happy Feet Kindergarten, Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: “A Grandparent’s love is strong and deep,filled with memories to cherish and keep. Grandparents are the best blessing for a child! They are the best story tellers, favourite cook, our very personal game centre, world’s best educators, our secret keepers and a world full of love all packaged together in bodily souls who seem to be always there for their children”

Happy Feet Kindergarten, Nagpur, took this opportunity to express the love and respect towards elderly people in the society and also to model this culture in children by organising Grandparents Day on September 10 in the School.

The function started with welcoming the grandparents by Principal Raveta Sahni followed by few songs by students beautifully expressing their love for their grandparents. Later, the little ones dedicated a sweet dance Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao.

To balance the tones set by the events thus far, school had conducted an activity and had a Game in which grandparents participated with great zeal. The winner Grandparents were greeted with gifts by the Principal which brought a smile on their faces.

The Principal thanked every grandparent for their presence and for their continuous support and guidance to children. The success of the event was evident through the joyful smiles of the grandparents as they were overwhelmed to see their grandchildren performing for them.Itwas memorable day for the grandparents.

