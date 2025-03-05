Grand Inauguration of NMC Women’s Entrepreneurs Fair

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Social Development Department inaugurated the Women Entrepreneurs Fair on March 5, 2025, at Reshimbagh, with the aim of providing a platform for women entrepreneurs and self-help groups to showcase their skills. The event was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Smt. Madhavi Khode.

Prominent guests present at the event included NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner Smt. Anchal Goyal, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ranjana Lade, Assistant Director of Urban Planning Shri Ruturaj Jadhav, and Public Relations Officer Shri Manish Soni.

During the inauguration, Divisional Commissioner Smt. Madhavi Khode encouraged women from self-help groups to create their own brands, market their products effectively, and expand their reach globally, bringing Nagpur into the spotlight. She emphasized the importance of innovation and lauded the initiative by NMC, which has provided 250 stalls to women entrepreneurs. She congratulated the Social Development Department for this significant achievement.

Women possess inherent entrepreneurial skills, whether educated or uneducated, as they efficiently manage household finances. To empower them, the government has launched self-help group schemes. NMC has registered 3,400 self-help groups, with 2,200 of them availing bank loans for business development. Commissioner Khode urged the remaining groups to seek financial assistance and scale their businesses.

A Permanent Platform for Women Entrepreneurs: Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary

NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary highlighted that the Women Entrepreneurs Fair aims to provide a stage for women involved in small businesses and self-help groups. While the event was held regularly in the past, it was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a six-year gap, the fair has been revived, offering a diverse range of products and cultural programs over the next seven days.

Dr. Chaudhary emphasized that although this is a temporary initiative, NMC is committed to establishing a permanent platform for women entrepreneurs to support their empowerment. He urged Nagpur residents to visit the fair and support women-led businesses by purchasing high-quality, affordable products.

Training in Packaging and Marketing: Anchal Goyal

In her keynote address, Additional Commissioner Smt. Anchal Goyal announced that apart from providing a business platform, the fair will also include health camps, competitions, and training sessions on packaging and e-marketing for women entrepreneurs. She encouraged citizens to visit the event in large numbers to support women entrepreneurs. She also highlighted that over the past decade, the Social Development Department of NMC has connected 35,000 women to the Deendayal National Urban Livelihood Mission, enabling them to develop their skills.

The event was hosted by Smt. Vrushali Deshpande, while Smt. Sharda Bhusari delivered the vote of thanks.

‘Maharashtra’s Cultural Heritage’ Performance

Following the inauguration, a special cultural program titled ‘Maharashtra’s Cultural Heritage’ was presented. It featured Marathi songs, Abhangas, Gondhal, Dhangar dance, and Ganpati Stavan, performed by Shri Sachin Dongre, Shri Anil Palkar, and their group.

Upcoming Cultural Highlights

March 6: Ghazal Night by Shri Prasanna Joshi and his team.

March 7: Dance performances by Sachin Dongre Group and Avanti Kate Group.

March 8: Fashion Show celebrating International Women’s Day and NMC’s Amrit Mahotsav.

March 9: Live Concert by Hrishikesh Ranade and his team.

March 10: Hindi-Marathi musical extravaganza and comedy show by Rajesh Chitnis and his group.

March 11: ‘Nishchayacha Mahameru’ – A musical tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Shreya Kharabe and her team.

The Women Entrepreneurs Fair will conclude on March 11.