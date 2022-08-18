Grand celebration of Janmashtami Maha Mahotsav by ISKCON

NAGPUR – Nagpur Center of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will be celebrating Shrikrinsha Janmashtami Maha Mahotsav at Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Temple Gate No. 2, behind Empress Mall, Gandhi Sagar on 19th August 2022. The programe is being organized with the inspiration of ISKCON founder A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada’s dear disciple and International Pad Yatra Minister Sri la Lokanatha Swami Maharaj. The programe will start at 4.30 am with Mangalarati. After that there will Narasimha Aarti, Tulsi Aarti, Shringar Aarti and Guru pooja followed by a discourse on Shrimad Bhagavatam at 8 am.

Speaking about the same programe the ISKCON spokesperson Dr. Shyamsunder Sharma said, that all the preparations have been completed. He told that from 10 am, various programs will be held at Nakshatra Hall near Empress Mall, Gandhi Sagar. There will be the consecration of Loard Krishna. Main program will start from 6 pm with the “Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Hare Rama Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare” this Hare Krishna mahamantra.

After this Kirtan ‘Deep Prajwalan’ (lighting of lamps) will be done by the guests at 8 pm, after that dance, plays and many other cultural programs will be presented by the members of ISKCON Youth Forum, ISKCON Girls Forum and students of Prahlad School. After that Maha Abhishek of Sri Sri Radha Gopinath will be done by the donors and guests. After that discourse of ‘Krishna Janma’ will be told by ISKCON Zonal Supervisor Harsh Murthy alias Hari Kirtan Das. After that, Chhappan Bhog will be offered to the Lord in the temple premises and there will be a Maha Aarti of Gopinathji at exactly 12 o’clock in the night. Temple President Sachidanand Das has invited all the residents of Nagpur and urged that maximum people should participate in this program.

To make the program successful, temple vice president Vrajendra Tanay Das, Vishal Das, Sadhana Bhakti Devi Dasi, Aaradhya Bhagwan Das, Paramkaruna Das, Venugopal Das, Sachitanay Gaur Das, Dharmaputra Yudhistar Das etc. are giving their full cooperation.

