Grand aero-modelling show on March 27 in Nagpur

Nagpur: A grand aero-modelling show is being organized in Nagpur on Sunday, March 27. The event will be held at the Divisional Sports Complex at Mankapur from 7 am to 9 am. The show will feature 20 to 25 models flying apart from various other events.

The mega aero-modelling show has been organised jointly by the Sports and Youth Services Department and the Rashtriya Chhatra Sena.

According to the event organisers, the seating arrangements for children and parents have been made. All dignitaries will enter through VIP Gate No. 1, leaving Gate No. 2 open for students and parents.

The show will be streamed live on social media and cable networks as well. The administration will provide refreshments and water to the children.