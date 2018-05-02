Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges

New Delhi/Nagppur: The government on Tuesday compulsorily retired 15 senior officials of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. These offices are of the rank of principal, additional and deputy commissioners, the finance ministry said.

The names of commissioners include Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone.

Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner, currently posted in Delhi, against whom CBI has registered at least two cases of bribery.

Atul Dikshit, another Commissioner, currently suspended and charges against him include two CBI cases – one for allowing fraudulent drawback of Rs 74.50 Cr and another for a disproportionate assets case to the tune of 78.46% in excess of his known sources of income.

The names of other officials include Sansar Chand, Commissioner (1986 Batch), posted at Kolkata G Sreeharsha (1991 at Chennai), Ashok R Mahida, Additional Commissioner (1990), Kolkata, VirendrakrAgarwal, Additional Commissioner (1990), Nagpur GST Zone, Amresh Jain.

Deputy Commissioner (1992), Delhi GST Zone, SS Bisht, Assistant Commissioner (2014), Bhubaneshwar GST Zone and Vinod Kr Sanga, Assistant Commissioner (2014), Mumbai GST Zone.

CBI cases have been registered against most of the officials.

The move comes days after the Centre compulsorily retired 12 income tax officials.

