    Published On : Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Govt reserves 30-cr Covid vax from Hyderabad firm

    The Union Health Ministry has finalised arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E to reserve 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for which it will be making an advance payment of Rs 1500 crore. These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E from August to December this year, a ministry statement said on Thursday.

    The COVID-19 vaccine of Biological-E is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trial after showing promising results in phase 1 and 2 trials. The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

    The proposal of Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the statement said.

    The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of the Centre to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research and development and also financial support, it said.

    The Biological-E COVID vaccine candidate has been supported by the Centre from preclinical stage to phase-3 studies.

    The Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 crore but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.

    This has been undertaken as part of the government’s ‘Mission COVID Suraksha, the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission,’ which was launched to reinforce and accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development efforts as part of the third stimulus package, Atmanirbhar 3.0, the statement said.

