Governor reviews COVID situation, relief measures with Divisional Commissioners, Collectors

· Praises work of State administration; but calls for greater vigilance

· Wants districts to have functional helplines

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today reviewed the present status of Corona Virus Disease in the State and the measures being taken for its containment with Divisional Commissioners, Additional Municipal Commissioner and District Collectors.

In a videoconference attended by all six divisional commissioners and collectors of Corona- affected districts, the Governor expressed satisfaction over the work done by the state administration, but called for greater vigilance to prevent the spurt, especially in view of the spread of COVID by people returning from Markaz.

The Governor asked all District Collectors to activate helplines to assist citizens during emergency situation.

The Governor said Maharashtra has reported highest number of COVID cases in the country. He said the President of India is monitoring the situation in the State through regular meetings.

The Governor asked the officials to ensure sanitation facilities in the camps set up for migrant lobourers, workers and homeless besides providing food and medicine to the people.

Praise for Doctors, Sanitation workers, police

Observing that doctors, nurses, health workers, police, sanitation workers and people providing essentials were doing their job in the most challenging situation, the Governor asked officials to encourage all these frontline workers so as to keep their morale high.

The meeting reviewed availability of medical equipment and consumables, arrangement of relief measures for labourers, migrants and homeless people. Measures taken for the sale of agriculture produce of farmers, involvement of NGOs in relief efforts, tracking of people returning from Markaz and innovative measures taken for containment of COVID were also discussed.

Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Suresh Kakani, Divisional Commissioners Shivajirao Daund (Konkan), Dr Dilip Mhaisekar (Pune), Sunil Kendrekar (Aurangabad), Sanjeev Kumar (Nagpur), Piyush Singh (Amravati), Rajaram Mane (Nashik) and Collectors of Mumbai City, Suburban District, Raigad, Thane, Pune, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Yavatmal and Buldhana also apprised the Governor of the COVID situation and relief work in their jurisdiction.