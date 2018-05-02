Governor releases the e-book on history of Mumbai GPO building

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari released a digital book depicting the history of the Mumbai General Post Office building at a function held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Monday (15th Mar).

The e-book ‘Dawn Under The Dome’ has been authored by the Post Master General of Mumbai Swati Pandey in collaboration with Orchida Mukherjee.

Complimenting the authors for bringing to the fore the history of the grand old heritage building, the Governor said the GPO building was ‘not just a national heritage, but a national asset too’.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati Pandey said that the Mumbai GPO building modelled on the Gol Gumbaz of Bijapur was designed by architect duo John Begg and George Wittet. SHe said the construction of the building began on 1 September 1904 and was completed on 13 March 1913 at a cost of Rs.1,809,000. She said that the building symbolizes the beauty and magnificence of the Indo – Saracenic architecture style.

Chief Post Master General of Maharashtra and Goa H C Agarwal was also present.