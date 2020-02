Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released a biographical book on the life of former Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India Dr Anil Kakodkar at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Wednesday (19th Feb).

The biography in Marathi ‘Anuvidnyanatil Jhanjawat’ has been written by Dr Manjusha Kulkarni. Dr Anil Kakodkar, Sumit Mullick, State Chief Information Commissioner, Dr Manjusha Kulkarni and Dr Panditrao Kulkarni were present.