    Published On : Thu, Apr 30th, 2020
    National News

    Governor Koshyari requests EC to declare elections for 9 vacant Coucil seats in State

     

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the 9 vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council ‘at the earliest’.
     
    The Governor has made the request to the Election Commission to fill the 9 seats in the legislative council, that have been lying vacant from 24th April, with a view to end the current uncertainty in the State.
     
    In his letter, the Governor has stated that the Central Government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. As such the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines, he has said.
     
    Since Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the State Legislature, he needs to get elected to the the Council before 27th May 2020.
     
    The Election Commission had withheld the election process for these 9 seats following the Corona crisis.


