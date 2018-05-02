Governor Koshyari releases book ‘Sakhi Sutra’ by Medha Kirit Somaiya

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the Hindi, Marathi and English version of the book ‘Sakhi Sutra’ authored by Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Friday (14th May).

The book highlights the silent good work of spouses of well-known leaders in the country and their contribution in their success. It is a compilation of the published columns of Dr Medha Kirit.



The book release function was attended through online platform by former UP Governor Ram Naik, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former MP Kirit Somaiya and others. The book release function at Raj Bhavan was attended by author Dr Medha Somaiya, noted social worker Ratan Sharda, Publisher Anand Limaye, Nayana Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and ‘Vivek’ editor Ashwini Mayekar.

The book published by Inking Innovations included biographical articles on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Jawadekar, former Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Rajiv Pratap Rudi, MP Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and others.



