Governor Koshyari presents Smart Phones to 20 Divyang Students

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented smart phones to 20 Divyang students pursuing higher education in College and Universities at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Sat (17th Sept).

The smart phones were presented on behalf of the National Association for the Blind, India in collaboration with National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (Divyangjan), Dehradun.

President of NAB India Hemant Takle, Honorary Secretary General Anand Athalekar, Executive Director NAB India Pallavi Kadam and O & M Educator, NIEPVD Dehradun Bhupinder Rana were present.

The students in the age groups of 18 – 25 years, who are studying in Colleges from 12th Standard to MA were given the smart phones under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase / Fitting of Aids and Appliances Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

