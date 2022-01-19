Governor Koshyari, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal attend Platinum Jubilee of Mumbai Hindi Sabha

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Mumbai Hindi Sabha at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Wednesday (19 Jan). The Sabha was started with inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi in the year 1944.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor hailed the contribution of non Hindi speaking people in the promotion of Hindi language. He described Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr K B Hedgewar and Maharshi Dayanand as visionaries who understood the importance of Hindi in uniting the people.

Chancellor of the Mumbai Hindi Sabha and Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal, Deputy Director of Hindi in the Central Directorate of Hindi Rakesh Kumar Sharma, General Secretary of Mumbai Hindi Sabha Suryakant Nagvekar, Vice Chancellor of the Sabha Vijay Pardeshi, Journalist Varsha Solanki and others were present. The Governor felicitated individuals who dedicated their life for the promotion of Hindi language.











