Governor Koshyari asks Red Cross Society to work more actively for COVID-19 relief work

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Maharashtra Branch of Indian Red Cross society to work more actively across all districts of Maharashtra during the ongoing situation arisen by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the office bearers of the Maharashtra Branch of India Red Cross Society on Tuesday (27th), the Governor said volunteers of the State Red Cross may participate in works such as distribution of masks, creation of awareness about prevention of Corona Virus Disease and also in the vaccination programme.

General Secretary of the Maharashtra Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society Tehmurasp Sakloth apprised the Governor of the work being done by the Maharashtra Branch in various districts of the State. Vice Chairman Homi Khusrokhan was also present.



