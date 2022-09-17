Governor greets people on Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din

Advertisement



The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has greeted the people of Maharashtra, particularly those from Marathwada on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. In a message, the Governor has said:

“The struggle for the liberation of Marathwada was long and protracted. Many known and unknown martyrs laid down their lives for securing liberation of Marathwada. I salute the memory of all the martyrs who sacrificed their life in the struggle for the liberation of Marathwada.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Marathwada Mukti Din start from this year. I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of the State and the people of Marathwada scattered all over the world on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.”

