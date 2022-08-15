Published On : Mon, Aug 15th, 2022
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Governor condoles demise of Vinayak Mete

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed condolences on the demise of Vinayak Mete, President, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana

In a condolences message the Governor has said,

“Shocked and saddened to know about the demise of Vinayak Mete, President, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana in a road accident. His dedicated work for the upliftment of backward classes was noteworthy. I convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family on this occasion.”

