Governor condoles demise of Vinayak Mete

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed condolences on the demise of Vinayak Mete, President, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana

Advertisement Advertisement

In a condolences message the Governor has said,

Advertisement

“Shocked and saddened to know about the demise of Vinayak Mete, President, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana in a road accident. His dedicated work for the upliftment of backward classes was noteworthy. I convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family on this occasion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement