Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital City of Nagpur, surrounded by national parks and sanctuaries, is also popularly called the tiger capital of India. But Gorewada Wildlife Sanctuary on city also plays a perfect host to a variety of birds – both resident and migratory. The Gorewada Lake is delight for birdwatchers and tourists as over 200 birds of various species nake the lake their home.

With the flocking of 50-55 migratory birds, Gorewada Lake has become paradise for birdwatchers. Of course, the best time to go is between October and February, when migratory birds descend upon Nagpur’s lakes and wetlands, although there is no dearth of avian wildlife to observe throughout the year.

The sight of beautiful Great Crested Grebe after almost five-year gap left the watchers mesmerised. With Great Crested Grebe, the rare Ferruginous Pochard, Rudy Shelduck, Northern Shoveler, Redstart, Tufted Pochards, Red-crested Pochards, Pintails and other species of birds migrated to Nagpur in great numbers.

Facilities for birdwatchers:

The Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) has made an array of facilities avaiable for birdwatchers. The facilities include binoculars, guides etc. The guides provide perfect information about the species of birds, their place of stay, etc. Moreover, facility for bird study has also been provided at more than 10 spots. Bird hyders have been set up surrounding the lake

Some of the most diverse bird sightings have been recorded at Gorewada Lake as waterbirds abound here.