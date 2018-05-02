Goons set cop’s house ablaze, try to kill his wife, 2 sons in MIDC

Nagpur: In an audacious act, a group of miscreants set the house of a police constable on fire with evil intentions to kill the cop’s wife and two toddler sons in the MIDC area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Poonam Rahul Chauhan (29), wife of Naik Police Constable (NPC) Rahul Chauhan, attached to Nagpur City Police Headquarters and a resident of Plot No 45, Dnyandeep Colony, Saptak Nagar, behind SRPF Camp, lodged a complaint that her husband was deployed at ITI Covid-19 Centre at Wanadongri.

She and her sons Raghav (6) and Keshav (3) were asleep. The group of hooligans stormed into her house around 2.30 pm. They closed the doors from outside and torched the house in a bid to kill her and her two sons.

MIDC Police registered a case under Section 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started the probe. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.



