Goon fires twice at kirana shop owner in Kalamna, arrested

Nagpur: A notorious criminal Sunny Shahu (24), fired two rounds at a grocer, Rakesh Shahu, at Bharatwada on Thursday before fleeing from the spot. He was promptly nabbed by the Kalamna police.

According to reports, last month Sunny had threatened Rakesh demanding Rs 1 lakh as extortion. He had also shown a bullet to Rakesh to prove his point while threatening him of dire consequences.

After an offence was registered against Sunny at the Kalamna police station, he learnt to have fled from the city.

Taking cops and the grocer by surprise, Sunny had landed up at the grocer shop and fired two rounds. He was slapped with the attempt to murder charges by the Kalamma police.



Gangster Shyam Rajput arrested

The City Police have detained the notorious gangster, Shyam Ramnath Rajput (25), a resident of Ghas Bazar, Lakadganj, who has been involved in a series of criminal activities in the Lakadganj and Nandanvan areas.

Rajput has been linked to various offences, due to which the police have taken preventive action against him under Section 110(e)(g) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the years 2016, 2021, and 2022. Despite preventive measures, Rajput continued to engage in criminal activities, resulting in his externment for two years in 2018.

On his return, he resumed his activities, leading to his recent arrest in 2023. His crimes include theft, robbery, voluntary grievous hurt, and assembling an outlaw group for extortion. He was detained under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) and sent to Nashik Central Jail.

