    Published On : Fri, May 21st, 2021
    Google to open first offline retail store in NYC

    Tech giant Google has revealed that it would be opening its first-ever physical retail store in New York City this summer.

    According to Mashable, located at 15th and 9th Streets, the Chelsea location will host “an extensive selection of products made by Google,” including Nests, Pixel phones, Fitbit devices, and much more.

    Like any other tech product store, the Google store will also have its own experts on hand to help troubleshoot issues with products and host their how-to demonstrations.

    Google said in a blog post that its main motivation for opening the store is to let customers experience Google hardware before buying.

    However, recognising that the pandemic has altered how most people shop, the Google store will also have handy pickup options and an online presence, which is now live at GoogleStore.com.


