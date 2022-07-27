Google Maps launches street view in India

Advertisement

Google Maps has launched its street view service across 10 cities in India in partnership with two local companies, the firm said on Wednesday.

The government had previously not allowed showing of panoramic images of roads and other sites for security reasons.

In a statement, Google said Street View is being launched in partnership with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra.

“Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 1,50,000 km across ten cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar,” it said.

Google, Genesys International, and Tech Mahindra plan to expand this to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022. This India launch marks the first time in the world that Street View is being brought to life completely by local partners.

