Published On : Tue, Jul 16th, 2019

Goods worth Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from Mascot Honda Showroom, CA Road

Nagpur: Burglars struck at Mascot Honda Showroom near Telephone Exchange Square on Central Avenue and decamped with various goods worth Rs 1.72 lakh in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The miscreants also damaged some goods worth Rs 16,000.

A resident of Plot No. 8/42, behind Rajat Medical Stores, Raghuji Nagar, Shrikant Shyamkumar Jaiswal (41), in his complaint to police said that closed his showroom at 8 30 pm on Sunday and went home. When he opened the showroom at 10 am n Monday, he found burglars had gained entry into Manager’s cabin.

The miscreants stole goods including two units of DVRs, one Lenova laptop, one power supplier camera, three network switches, one BSNL internet device fibre optic, and other stuff collectively valued at Rs 1.72 lakh. The thieves also smashed two pieces of TFT worth Rs 16,000.

Lakadganj ASI Anthony, based on Jaiswal’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 453, 457, 380, 427 of the IPC and launched a search to nab them.

