Good response to Media Walkathon despite heavy rains

Polkar, Karutkar, Charulata, Asha triumphs

Nagpur: Braving heavy rains, Ishwar Polkar, Ranjeet Karutkar, Charulala Patil and Asha Mahajan emerged winners in their respective categories in SJAN-Tirupati Urban Co-Operative Bank Media Walkathon at Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi ground here on Sunday.

The annual event organised by Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagur (SJAN) was also supported by Nagpur District Athletics Association. Despite heavy rains in the morning around 100 media persons turned up at the venue and participated in the walk with a lot of enthusiasm.

CEO of Tirupati Urban Co-Operative Bank Rajendra Raut, NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryavanshi and noted sports organiser Girish Gadge distributed the prizes. SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur made introductory remarks. Piyush Patil conducted the proceedings while Anupam Soni proposed a vote of thanks.

Results

Above 50 men’s: Ishwar Polkar (Lokmat), Rajesh Sharma (Lokmat), Shashi Rahate (TOI)

Below 50 men’s: Ranjeet Karutkar (Dainik Bhaskar), Nitin Bagde ( Star In 24 Tas), Shridhar Hatagade (Punyanagari)

Women: Charulata Patil, Sheela Bante, Anita Peddulwar (all from Dainik Bhaskar)

Family: Asha Mahajan,Sarita Hurmade, Vishakha Luley

