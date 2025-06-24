Good response to Govt scheme card camp organised by NVCC, administration in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A two-day Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajsva Samadhan Camp, jointly organised by Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) and the Tehsil Office of Nagpur City, commenced on June 23, 2025, at Mahajan Wadi, near Gandhibagh Garden, Nagpur. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response from traders and the general public on its first day.

The camp was inaugurated by NVCC President Arjundas Ahuja, Tehsildar Santosh Khandare, Naib Tehsildar Apeksha Raich, and NVCC Secretary Sachin Punyani, in the presence of Lohana Mahajan Wadi President Rajesh Thakkar, Nagpur General Merchant Cooperative Market-cum-Housing Society President Satish Deulkar, and Nagpur District Chemist and Druggist Association President Rajiv Ukar. The dignitaries offered floral tributes to Bharat Mata’s portrait and lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the camp.

NVCC President Arjundas Ahuja, Vice Presidents Farukhbhai Akbani and Swapnil Ahirkar, Secretary Sachin Punyani, and PRO CA Hemant Sarda felicitated the guests by presenting shawls and Tulsi plants as a token of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, NVCC President Ahuja stated that the Chamber has always worked in the interest of the business community. Time and again, NVCC has organised workshops, awareness sessions, and camps for traders. This initiative aims to provide all government scheme-related card-making services under one roof for the convenience of citizens and traders.

In his address, Tehsildar Santosh Khandare appreciated the Chamber for organising such a meaningful camp. He pointed out that it was the first time a business organisation had taken the initiative to bridge the gap between government schemes and the common people, which is indeed commendable. Observing the huge response, Khandare announced that the Tehsil Office would try to organise such camps four times a month in every Assembly constituency of the city.

The camp was conducted under the guidance of Rakesh Gandhi, Convener of NVCC’s Government Scheme Sub-Committee, who made special efforts to ensure the success of the event.

Government Services Provided at the Camp:

• Aadhaar Card

• Voter ID Card

• Income Certificate

• Non-Creamy Layer Certificate

• Labourer’s Card (Molkarin Card)

• 33% Reservation Certificate (Open Category)

• Ration Card

• PAN Card

• Ayushman Card

• Employment Card

• Domicile Certificate

• Residential Proof

• Scholarship Registration

• Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Scheme Card

• Gazette-related Services

• Caste Certificate

• Caste Validity Certificate

• Senior Citizen Card

Officers from various departments provided their services during the camp, including Ramteke (Mandal Officer Nagpur (Khas)), Talathis Afsana Pathan, Priya Nalghe, Bhagyashree Chaudhary, Pawan Rane, Vaibhav Khairkar, and Purushottam Gajbhiye.

Officials from the Ration Office, including Dilip Karudkar, Rajesh Gandhi, Rekha Khapre, and Rohit Yehade, also participated.

The Aadhaar Centre was represented by Chitrasen Pathale, while Dinesh Pardekar (Traffic Controller, MSRTC) and other MSRTC officials provided assistance.

Land Measurement Officers Y. Dhawale, A.R. Gulhane, and P.K. Kewre, along with Mrs. Narmada Hemant Titarmare, Officer from the Central Nagpur Election Office, also contributed to the camp’s operations.

Over 450 traders and citizens availed services on the first day.

NVCC Secretary Sachin Punyani extended gratitude to Tehsildar Santosh Khandare, Naib Tehsildar Apeksha Raich, and all other officials for their cooperation. He also thanked the Chamber’s office bearers, special invitees, trade association representatives, and citizens for making the camp a success.

He appealed to the public to participate in large numbers on the second day of the camp, scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Badi Marwad Maheshwari Bhavan Trust, Juni Resham Oli, Itwari Maskasath, Nagpur, to avail the benefits of government schemes.

The information was provided through a press release by NVCC Secretary Sachin Punyani.