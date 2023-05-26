Nagpur: The Chief Minister Agricultural Solar Feeder Scheme, known as the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana, has been receiving a positive response in Nagpur district due to the active efforts of various officials. Nagpur District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Mahavitaran Regional Director Suhas Rangari, and Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke have played key roles in ensuring the success of the scheme.

To encourage maximum farmer participation in the Chief Minister Agricultural Solar Feeder Scheme, the State Government has taken a significant step by reducing the processing fee from Rs 10,000 to just Rs 1,000. This reduction aims to make the scheme more affordable and accessible to a larger number of farmers in Nagpur district.

Advertisement

The scheme offers full-time uninterrupted electricity supply during the day to farmers by utilizing solar power. By implementing solar feeders, the agricultural sector can reduce its reliance on traditional power sources and contribute to sustainable energy practices. The scheme not only ensures reliable electricity for farming activities but also helps reduce the burden on the grid and promotes clean energy usage.

Mahavitaran, the state-owned power distribution company, has taken the initiative to encourage farmers to provide maximum land for the scheme. With the reduced processing fee, the appeal aims to attract more farmers to take advantage of the benefits provided by the Chief Minister Agricultural Solar Feeder Scheme. The active involvement of Dr. Vipin Itankar, Suhas Rangari, and Dilip Dodke have further strengthened the campaign, reaching out to farmers across Nagpur district.

By participating in the Chief Minister Agricultural Solar Feeder Scheme, farmers can enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply, which is crucial for efficient agricultural operations. The scheme helps farmers overcome the challenges of power outages and enables them to utilize advanced irrigation techniques, operate agricultural machinery, and employ better crop management practices. Additionally, the use of solar power contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the impact of climate change.

The State Government has announced the Chief Minister’s Solar Agricultural Feeder Scheme 2.0, which provides regular and reliable electricity supply to agricultural pumps during the day. For this project, Mahavitaran needs government land up to 10 km from the sub-centre in Nagpur district and private owned land up to 5 km along the road. The farmers giving such land were paid Rs 30,000 per acre earlier, Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 per hectare earlier, and now they will be given an annual rent of Rs 1.25 lakh and an increase of 3 percent every year.

Apart from this, the processing fee which was previously Rs 10,000 has now been reduced to only Rs 1,000 so that farmers can participate in this scheme in large numbers. Even if there is government encumbrance on the land, Mahavitaran will take the land. The land near the power substation will be given priority and the gram panchayats who participate spontaneously in this scheme will be given a subsidy of Rs. 15 lakh.

816 acres of land has been made available in Nagpur district since May 2021. Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar appealed to the farmers to take advantage of Mahavitaran’s Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme, which provides income opportunities, in a program organized on March 9 in Nagardhan Gram Panchayat of Ramtek taluka.

Also, in other places, the Collector appealed to the farmers to take advantage of this scheme and gave instructions for the effective implementation of this scheme. The District Collector has also said that maximum funds will be made available by the government for the solar scheme of Mahavitaran. Regional Director of Mahavitaran Suhas Rangari is continuously striving for effective implementation of this scheme.

He appealed to the people’s representative, the Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate. Tehsildar to cooperate for the success of the scheme. Therefore, out of the total available 816 acres of land, 327 acres of land has been made available in three months from March to May. Mahavitaran needs a total of 4500 acres of land in the district.

To participate in this scheme, farmers should apply on the website https://www.mahadiscom.in/solar-mskvy/index__mr.php, and for information in Nagpur district, contact Deputy Executive Engineer of Mahavitaran Rohan Karhade (Mobile 7875500917) or the nearest office of Mahavitaran.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement