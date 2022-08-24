Good news: Nagpur’s LIT gets NAAC A+ grade; decks cleared for autonomy

Advertisement

Nagpur: There is a reason for Nagpurians to smile as their prestigious institute Laxminarayan Institute of Technology (LIT) received A+ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). With A+, the decks are cleared for the institute to become autonomous. As per rule, once the institute gets A+ grade from NAAC, it becomes eligible to get autonomy. This is for the first time that LIT went separately for NAAC inspection.

Earlier, being one of the conducted colleges of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), LIT was the part of its main institution in NAAC inspection. This time, it faced the inspection on its own. The internal quality assurance cell of LIT under the guidance of Dr Raju Mankar, Director worked hard for the preparation during the NAAC Peer team visit. This is a moment of pride not only for the University but also for the students studying here, alumni and for the people of Nagpur.

A peer team constituted by NAAC under the chairmanship of IIIT Imphal Director K Baskar visited LIT a couple of months ago for a detailed study and assessment of its working for accreditation in first cycle, and grading it as per their prescribed parameters of qualitative metrics. They were accompanied by member coordinator H Bhunia from Thapar Institute of Technology at Patiala, and NK Injeti from the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

The Bangalore-based organization assessed LIT on criteria like curricular aspects, teaching, learning and evaluation, research, consultancy and extension activities, infrastructure and learning resources, students support and progression, governance, leadership and management, and best practices and distinctiveness.

LIT’s internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) under the director worked hard to prepare for a self-study report (SSR), and also during the NAAC Peer team visit. “This is a moment of pride not only for the university but also for the students studying here, alumni and for the people of Nagpur. Every stakeholder, who worked hard towards the vision and mission of the institute for fulfilling the dreams of donor Rao Bahadur Laxminarayanji, shares the success,” Mankar said.

Speaking on the plans to get the ‘deemed to be university’ status for LIT, as demanded by its alumni association (LITAA), the Director said getting autonomy would be the first move towards this goal. “The state government nod is needed for receiving ‘deemed to be university’ status along with that of UGC. But it will take a few years. Already, it took one-and-a-half years for us to get NAAC certification. Same period would be required for getting autonomous status. Only after that, we can think of our future plans, as envisaged by the alumni. Without their support, it would not have been possible for us to reach this stage,” Mankar said.

