Good News for Travelers to Goa: Nagpur-Madgaon Express Extended Until December 28!

Nagpur: There’s exciting news for travelers from Nagpur to Goa. Considering the increasing passenger demand, the railway administration has decided to extend the Nagpur-Madgaon train services. Train No. 01139 Nagpur-Madgaon Special Express, originally scheduled to run until September 28, will now operate until December 28. Similarly, Train No. 01140 Madgaon-Nagpur Special Express, previously set to run until September 29, has been extended to December 29.

This train will run from Nagpur on Tuesdays and Sundays and from Madgaon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The extension provides a convenient travel option for passengers heading to Goa, allowing more people to travel and easing congestion. This step aims to ensure a comfortable and accessible journey for travelers between Nagpur and Goa.

