Good move: CBSE pattern in Maha Govt schools from 2025-26: Education Minister

Nagpur: Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse announced on Thursday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern will be implemented in government schools across the State from the academic year 2025-26. Textbooks under CBSE will be made available in Marathi by April 1.

The Education Department has issued instructions to the schools governed by the State Education Boards to implement the CBSE curriculum, the Minister told the Legislative Council. The Minister replied to the question raised by the BJP legislator Prasad Lad. He wanted to know whether the Steering Committee has approved the curriculum plan of the CBSE especially when the implementation of the National Education Policy for schools from class 3 to 12 is underway in the state.

“CBSE pattern will be implemented from the academic year 2025-2026 and the government has taken this decision with an aim of improving the quality of students in the state,” said the minister. His announcement comes days after the Steering Committee had approved the State Curriculum Framework in relation to the School Education Department.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had reviewed the work of all the departments including the school education department for the next 100 days. Accordingly, he had expressed confidence in the meeting of the School Education Department that Maharashtra would once again come to the forefront of school education. The Chief Minister directed that the Education Department should take steps for quality education. He has also directed the School Education Department about the adoption of the CBSE pattern in the state government schools by making necessary changes.

The School Education Minister Dada Bhuse in a written response to the Legislative Council said that the decision is to standardise education in the state and bring it in line with national standards under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The shift will be done in phases, and the first phase will begin with Classes 1, 3, 5, 8, and 11. Minister Bhuse explained that although most of the aspects of the CBSE curriculum have been cleared, talks for full-scale implementation are still being held. The aim is to equip students with a more contemporary, flexible, and skill-oriented learning experience.

CBSE curriculum is guided by NEP 2020 guidelines, which aims to revamp the education system through the 5+3+3+4 structure. This has the foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary levels for making early childhood education stronger and enabling holistic learning. The curriculum supports critical thinking, problem-solving, and analysis instead of mechanical learning.

NEP also provides more flexibility in subject matter, allowing students to explore interests between streams. It focuses on multilingual education and brings in continuous assessment to monitor student learning. The new framework is meant to get Indian education on par with the world and enhance student performance in tertiary education and in competitive examinations.

To ensure a seamless transition, teacher training and new learning materials that conform to the CBSE pattern will be provided by the Maharashtra government. Particular emphasis will be placed on guaranteeing that teachers are capable of dealing with the new syllabus and adjusting to contemporary pedagogy. Periodic evaluation will be done to keep track of the efficiency of the reforms and rectify learning loopholes.

Impact on students:

The transition to the CBSE curriculum will help students through a more standardised and consistent learning process. Emphasis on skill-based education and flexible choice of subjects will equip students for better opportunities in higher education and careers. Being aligned with the standards of CBSE will enhance the performance of students in national-level examinations as well as create greater academic and professional opportunities.

