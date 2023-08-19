Gondia Raid: Mumbai Police Bust Nationwide Fake Bidi Network; 2 Arrested in Crackdown

Gondia: In a significant operation, Mumbai Police have conducted raids on two factories involved in the manufacturing of fake bidis (traditional Indian cigarettes). These factories, situated near Gajanan Temple and Sanjay Nagar Chota Gondia, were producing counterfeit bidi products under renowned brand names, aiming to supply them across the country.

The crackdown yielded a massive haul, including counterfeit bidi packets, rolls of bidis, machines used for bidi rolling, counterfeit labels of various reputed brands, stickers, wrappers, barcodes, and other paraphernalia. The seized goods are valued at a staggering INR 3,546,997.

The crackdown came as a result of a complaint filed by Anoop Sambhaji Kolap, a senior police investigation officer, under sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, alleging fraud, trademark infringement, and violations of copyright and trademark laws. The complaint targeted the two individuals running the factories involved in the production of fake bidi products under unauthorized brand names.

The accused, Ramesh (55) from the vicinity of Gajanan Temple and Ashik Kacchi (55) from near Shri Talkij Marg, were found to be associated with illicit bidi manufacturing operations. These individuals were producing counterfeit bidis under brand names belonging to Sabale and Rajkamal Bidis, Desai Brothers Limited, India Bidi Works Private Limited, and Jaswant Bhai & Company, without any authorization from the legitimate companies.

The factories were churning out fake bidi products under the guise of well-known bidi brands, and these counterfeit products were destined for distribution across the country. Acting on complaints received from the original bidi companies, the police initiated action, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit bidi products valued at INR 3,546,000.

The accused are now facing charges of violating copyright and trademark laws, infringing on intellectual property rights, and defrauding both companies and consumers. The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter to uncover the extent of the illicit operation and bring the culprits to justice.

Ravi Arya

