Gondia LCB Hands Over Abdul Qadir Pathan to Pune ATS in Terrorism Case

Nagpur/Gondia:In a significant development, the Gondia Local Crime Branch (LCB) has handed over Abdul Qadir Pathan, a prime suspect in a terrorism-related case, to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pune.

Abdul Qadir Pathan, 35 years old, hailing from Halimukkam Kondhwa, Pune, is believed to be involved in anti-terrorism activities in the state of Maharashtra.

The information regarding Abdul Qadir Pathan’s involvement in terrorist activities and his original association with Gondia came to light a few days ago when the Gondia police conducted surveillance in the village.

Following further investigation, the authorities decided to transfer him to Pune, where he is allegedly involved in various criminal activities related to terrorism.

More details awaited.

