    Published On : Wed, May 20th, 2020

    Golibar Chowk contributes in Corona cases, 6 test positive

    Nagpur: Though the State Government’s order of withdrawing Nagpur’s name from red zone has evoked mixed response in the Second Capital of the State, the continuous surge in cases has sparked anxiety among citizens as well as administration.

    Following Gittikhadan area, now Golibar Chowk has turned hotspot with novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases. As many as six patients tested positive for the virus borne disease from this area, taking the numbers of cases to 380.

    Nagpur has so far witnessed total seven deaths while over 290 patients have been successfully treated with the disease and have returned home.


