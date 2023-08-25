Golden Hour Guardians: ‘Mrutyunjay Doot’ rescues 1,634 lives in Maharashtra

Nagpur: The ‘Mrutyunjay Doot’ initiative, launched by the Maharashtra Highway Police, has saved 1,634 lives since its inception. In 892 accidents reported in Maharashtra, the 3,605 ‘Mrutyunjay Doot’ have rushed to 1,918 hospitals, providing them necessary care in the golden hour, informed Ravindra Singhal, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Traffic, here on Friday.

Singhal was addressing a press conference during the felicitation programme of ‘Mrutyunjay Doot’ and cops who played a crucial role in saving the lives of accident victims on the road.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that the ’Mrutyunjay Doot’ initiative was launched by the Maharashtra Highway Police on March 1, 2021, to offer immediate help to victims of accidents on state and national highways within the golden hour (the first hour after a road accident with casualties) to increase their chances of survival.

Singhal informed that there are 1,004 black spots in Maharashtra that are the main reasons behind accidents. Efforts are underway to reduce them, he said.

Speaking about the rising use of mobile phones while driving and sharing videos on social media, ADG Singhal said that “Using phones while driving is illegal and against the law. If someone is found guilty, cops swiftly initiate action by writing to the Regional Traffic Department (RTO) to suspend the driver’s license,” he warned.

Regarding the Samriddhi Highway, Singhal said that since the start of the Expressway, 47 accidents have occurred in which 101 people have unfortunately lost their lives. Besides, 262 serious accidents have happened there; animals have caused 83 accidents, in which one person has also lost their life, he said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement