Gold worth Rs 5 lakh stolen from house in Wathoda

Nagpur: In a daring daylight theft, burglars broke into a house in Yogeshwar Nagar area in Wathoda and made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh.

The incident was reported to the police by Reena Sudhir Thakur (41), a resident of Plot No. 18, Yogeshwar Nagar, Sakharkar Layout, who had gone to Pune for work. According to Wathoda Police, Reena’s brother Akash Khante and his family were away at a programme in Bhandara when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Reena’s son Sahil had locked the house and gone out for some work. The burglars broke the lock of the back door and gained entry into the house. The intruders stole gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 65,000 from a suitcase kept in the guest room. The theft was discovered when Sahil returned home and informed Reena about the incident. Reena then returned to Nagpur and filed a complaint with Wathoda Police.

The police booked the unknown culprits under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC and are investigating. The police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning suspects to identify the perpetrators.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement