Gold Prices Soar: Will It Reach the One Lakh Mark? Find Out Today…

Nagpur: Over the past few months, gold prices have been fluctuating significantly. With the current upward trend, the question arises: will gold prices soon reach the one lakh mark per tola? This trend has prompted many citizens to turn their attention towards the bullion market.

Gold prices have been steadily increasing, and as of Sunday, the rate per tola was ₹87,700. This information was provided by local bullion traders. Just a few days ago, on January 20, the rate was ₹81,000 per tola. If this upward trend continues, traders estimate that gold prices could potentially reach ₹1 lakh per tola by the end of the year.

Gold Rate Monday 10 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,600 /- Gold 22 KT 79,600 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The recent changes in policies following the change in administration in the United States and the reduction in interest rates by Canadian banks have contributed to the rise in gold prices.

Gold Rates for 2024-2025:

– November: ₹75,000 per tola

– December: ₹78,000 per tola

– January: ₹82,000 per tola

– February: ₹87,500 per tola