Gold jewellery worth Rs 3.60 lakh stolen from bus passenger in Nagpur

Nagpur: A woman stole gold jewellery worth Rs 3.60 lakh from a passenger’s purse on Tuesday morning in the Rana Pratap Nagar area. The victim, Manda Ramesh Pisalkar, a 33-year-old resident of Darda Nagar, Yavatmal, had come to Nagpur and was preparing to return home to Darwha.

At around 10:15 am, Manda and her husband arrived at the Sneh Nagar Bus Stop to board a Darwha-bound bus. As she was boarding the bus, an unidentified woman suddenly pushed her aside and distracted her attention. Taking advantage of the moment, the thief stealthily removed the gold ornaments from Manda’s purse.

Upon noticing the missing jewellery, Manda immediately checked her purse and was shocked to find the ornaments gone. She quickly filed a complaint with the local police.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 12 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900 /- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 90,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Following the complaint, Rana Pratap Nagar Police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation into the theft. Police are currently working to identify and apprehend the woman responsible for the crime.