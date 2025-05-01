Gold Chain Worth ₹1.25 Lakh Stolen from Woman’s Bag in Nagpur Auto Ride

Nagpur: A 55-year-old woman was robbed of a gold chain and cash amounting to ₹1.25 lakh while traveling in an autorickshaw in the Mankapur area on Tuesday, April 29.
The victim, Asha Dadarav Mahajan, a resident of Godhani Railway area near Ganpati Mandir, had gone shopping in Itwari market with her sister and daughter-in-law. She purchased a gold chain with a locket, kept it in her bag, and took an autorickshaw to return home.
After switching autos at Sadar Bus Stop and reaching her residence, she discovered that her bag’s zip was open and the valuables were missing. The stolen items include the gold chain and ₹200 in cash.
Based on her complaint, Mankapur Police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified thief. Further investigation is underway.
